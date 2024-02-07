Advertisement

Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, have embraced parenthood once again, welcoming their newest family member, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. The Hollywood couple confirmed the news through a heartwarming Instagram post which featured a precious photo of their baby's tiny feet who was born on January 11.

Josh Duhamel becomes a father at 51

Already a father to 10-year-old son Axl, from his previous marriage to Fergie, the 51-year-old actor shared the endearing reaction of his son to the news of becoming a big brother. In an interview with Parade, Duhamel recounted, "He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be — You're still going to love me, though, too, right?' I was like, 'Of course, I'm going to still love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son.'"

Expressing the sweetness of his son's nature and his excitement about the new addition to the family, Duhamel shared, "He's a really sweet kid. And he loves babies. I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There's something about them. And he's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

What are Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s future aspirations?

This discussion came into focus during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. Despite earlier notions of a large family, Duhamel clarified, "That was when I was much younger." Audra chimed in and mentioned the influence of age in family planning but also addressed their willingness to have more children.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari | Image: Instagram/ joshduhamel

She stated, "I really do believe he would have five more kids if he was even 40 right now. It's probably true. We'll definitely have a few though. Hopefully, God willing." With their hearts full of love and excitement, Josh and Audra can’t wait to embark on this new chapter of parenthood.

Advertisement

(With Inputs from ANI)