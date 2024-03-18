×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Adele Fails To Sell Out Europe Tour Tickets As Fans Fear End Moment Cancellation

Tickets for her 10-date Adele In Munich gigs went on sale two weeks ago and apparently extra dates were added “due to unprecedented demand”.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Adele, music
Adele, music | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Singer-songwriter Adele is staring at cancellation of her European comeback tour as she has failed to sell out the tour.

Fans fear she may pull out of gigs at the last minute. Tickets for her 10-date Adele In Munich gigs went on sale two weeks ago and apparently extra dates were added “due to unprecedented demand”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Yet thousands of tickets remain available for the dates listed on Ticketmaster from August 2 to 31.

This seems to be the potential second instance of tour cancellation after Adele was forced to pull out of some of her Las Vegas residency gigs, which were due to take place this month.

Apologising for the ‘inconvenience’ in a statement on Instagram on February 28, the 35-year-old wrote: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of last leg and all through the break.”

She had further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again and unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctor’s orders I’ve had to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Adele is set to play a string of gigs in Germany’s Munich singing outdoors at a bespoke open-air arena large enough to fit 80,000 fans each night.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

