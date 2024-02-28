English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due To Illness Taking A Toll On Her Voice

Adele mentioned that she did not get a chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now she is sick again.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adele
Adele | Image:Adele
The Rolling in the Deep singer, Adele has revealed that she had to postpone several dates of her Las Vegas residency because of a condition that has taken a toll on her voice. The singer took to her social media handle as she shared the news with her fans. “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” she wrote in the caption. The 35-year-old singer is currently occupied with her show Weekends With Adele in Las Vegas. 

File photo of Adele | Image: X

Adele talks about her illness

The Grammy-winning singer, on her social media, wrote, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause by Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.”

The singer also mentioned that she did not get a chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now she is sick again. “Unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly,” Adele added. 

The impacted shows include all her dates throughout March. “The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap,” Adele informed her fans. 

File photo of Adele | Image: X

 

Adele says she gets 'really bad' seasonal depression

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer opened up about her mental health. She said, “I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather (in America) is good for me. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British. Because it’s a bit harder for me to go out nowadays, what I love the most about LA is everyone goes to each other’s houses. I like that.”

According to Female First UK, Adele was also asked if she has considered acting, to which she replied: “There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it… I’m not giving you no clues, though. I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet. But that’s the only role I ever want, because I think I’d nail it.”

Published February 28th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

