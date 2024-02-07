Advertisement

British pop star Adele recently confessed that she avoided using the London Underground Tube for almost 20 years. Adele, who was born and raised in the UK capital, stopped using the public transport service in 2005. Elaborating on the same, the singer explained her fears associated with the public transport service. According to reports, Adele made the decision after the city's public transport network was hit by a series of suicide bombings that targeted underground trains and a bus.

Why Adele avoids public transport service

Explaining her fears, Adele said, “I haven't really been on the Tube In England, not since I've been famous. "It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic.” However, the pop sensation was forced to face her fear last year when she was back in the UK as she needed to travel from central London to the O2 Arena in north Greenwich and didn't have time to take a taxi.

Speaking about the same, she said, "(During) the last break, I went home to London and I wanted to go to the Mamma Mia party. It's at the O2. So it was Friday night and I had an appointment before. So I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it's like a two hour drive really in traffic.”

She added, “So I had to get on the Tube, on my appointment required me to be in full hair and make-up. So I very much looked like Adele the singer. "I got on the Tube and I had a mask on. I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home. You'll never guess what happened, but I ... fell asleep.”

Adele’s bizarre fan encounter

Earlier, Adele recounted an interesting incident where she had an encounter with a fan a little too passionate for her liking. Adele was performing at a concert when a fan approached the singer, exclaiming with great enthusiasm, “I gotta show you my tattoo that I got of your lyrics.” The singer’s surprise turned into a shock when she actually read the words inscribed on the tattoo - they were the lyrics to the song Make You Feel My Love a song Adele had not originally written, but had only covered. Adele recalled thinking to herself, “I didn’t write that f***in song!.” The Rolling in the Deep singer, however, was more polite in her response as she simply told the fan, “Bob Dylan wrote the song.”

With inputs from IANS