Advertisement

Adin Ross has shut down allegations of featuring in a leaked sex tape. The streamer was rather vehement when it came to denying the allegations at hand. Separately, his entire episode comes shortly after he announced his split from fellow streamer Demisux.

Advertisement

Adin Ross says 'That wasn't me'



Adin Ross, 23, made headlines recently after a leaked sex tape was largely identified by the internet to feature the streamer. Though Adin had held his silence over the same for a while, a recent livestream saw him spew a series of expletives as he denied being the individual in the video.

Advertisement



He said, "Hey chat, that wasn't me that leak. That's not my sex tape you f**king weird ass fa***ot ass motherf**ker! No, that's not me, bro." Fans and viewers however, did not entirely seem to buy the expletive-ridden clarification. While one X user commented, "That’s definitely Adin Ross” another sarcastically wrote “Tip…if you start to become famous or make money…don’t record your (acts)."

For the unversed, Adin Ross shot to fame with his innovative and whacky ways of testing the durability of his Tesla Cybertruck.

Advertisement

Adin Ross recently announced his breakup with Demisux



Adin Ross and Demisux had made their relationship public only in January. The prevalent rumours surrounding their breakup strongly suggested that Demisux had cheated on Ross.

Advertisement



He said, "I’m not getting in a relationship for a very long time, for a very very very long time. Do you know why? Because at this point in my life there is nothing that is going to be real. There is nothing that is going to be real out of it, I am grinding right now unless I date someone with, money and a name. That’s facts. I’m sorry, but that is just the truth, it is impossible, it’s impossible."