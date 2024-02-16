English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Adin Ross Denies Featuring In Leaked Sex Tape, Says 'That Wasn't Me' During Livestream

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross finds himself in the midst of a controversy which erupted from a leaked sex tape. The streamer has now shared a clarification.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adin Ross
Adin Ross | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adin Ross has shut down allegations of featuring in a leaked sex tape. The streamer was rather vehement when it came to denying the allegations at hand. Separately, his entire episode comes shortly after he announced his split from fellow streamer Demisux.

Advertisement

Adin Ross says 'That wasn't me'


Adin Ross, 23, made headlines recently after a leaked sex tape was largely identified by the internet to feature the streamer. Though Adin had held his silence over the same for a while, a recent livestream saw him spew a series of expletives as he denied being the individual in the video. 

Advertisement


He said, "Hey chat, that wasn't me that leak. That's not my sex tape you f**king weird ass fa***ot ass motherf**ker! No, that's not me, bro." Fans and viewers however, did not entirely seem to buy the expletive-ridden clarification. While one X user commented, "That’s definitely Adin Ross” another sarcastically wrote “Tip…if you start to become famous or make money…don’t record your (acts)."
For the unversed, Adin Ross shot to fame with his innovative and whacky ways of testing the durability of his Tesla Cybertruck.

Advertisement

Adin Ross recently announced his breakup with Demisux


Adin Ross and Demisux had made their relationship public only in January. The prevalent rumours surrounding their breakup strongly suggested that Demisux had cheated on Ross.  

Advertisement


He said, "I’m not getting in a relationship for a very long time, for a very very very long time. Do you know why? Because at this point in my life there is nothing that is going to be real. There is nothing that is going to be real out of it, I am grinding right now unless I date someone with, money and a name. That’s facts. I’m sorry, but that is just the truth, it is impossible, it’s impossible."

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

5 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

5 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

5 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

5 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

5 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

6 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

6 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

6 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

6 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

7 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol event in Grenada World Cup

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  2. DYK: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Had Briefly Dated As Teenagers

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Paul McCartney Reunites With His Stolen Guitar After Over 50 Years

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. Satellite Photos Show Egypt Building Wall Near Gaza Strip

    World35 minutes ago

  5. Most Wickets in Test Cricket History

    Web Stories37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo