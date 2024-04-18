Advertisement

Siddharth, who recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and actress Aditi Rao Hydari in a private ceremony in Telangana, celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, April 17. The actor got a heartfelt birthday wish from his fiancee as she posted a note on her Instagram handle. The couple is expected to get married later this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday wish for Siddharth

Aditi took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of monochrome pictures featuring her and Siddharth. In the caption, the Heeramandi star wrote, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on a loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.”

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth’s hush-hush engagement

On March 27, it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and her long-time boyfriend Siddarth have tied the knot in a hush-hush affair. The couple took to their Instagram account to share first photos confirming the news that they are engaged. Aditi shared the photo with the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

In the photo, the couple could be seen flaunting their rings. The selfie was seemingly taken at a picturesque location. As per reports, the couple got married at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana. During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth opened up about their engagement ceremony and said that many are saying that they got engaged secretly. However, to them, it was not a secret rather than a private affair.

When asked about wedding plans, he revealed that it depends on the elders in their family. It is not like a shooting date which they can decide on their own. "The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth concluded.