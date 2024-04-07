×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts As Paparazzi Congratulate Her On Marriage With Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got engaged in a hush-hush affair. In a new video, the actor clarifies that she is not married yet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got engaged. The couple has been dating for more than a year now and exchanged rings in a hush-hush affair in Telangana. On April 6, newly engaged Aditi was spotted at the airport and a video of her interaction with the paps is now going viral on social media. 

Paps tease Aditi Rao Hydari after engagement 

On April 6, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress is awaiting the release of her series Heeramandi, for a pre-release event of which she was in town. In a video going viral from the airport, the actress could be heard correcting a member of the paparazzi after he congratulated her on the wedding.

In the video, one of the photographers at the airport could be heard extending the wishes for marriage. She immediately replied saying, “nahi hue hai abhi”. Another photographer agreed with her and said, “Sahi bol rahe”. The actress then swiftly moves to the terminal gate. 

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding plans

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, the actor was asked when Aditi said "Yes" and what are their wedding plans. Opening up about the proposal, Siddharth said that time or date doesn't matter as long as long as she said "Yes". “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed," he said.

When asked about wedding plans, he revealed that it depends on the elders in their family. It is not like a shooting date which they can decide on their own. "The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth concluded.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

