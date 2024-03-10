×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone, 26, Found Dead In Her Apartment - Investigation Underway

The news of Sophia Leone's untimely death was announced on GoFundMe in the hopes of raising funds for her funeral and investigation costs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Sophia Leone
File photo of Sophia Leone | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sophia Leone, 26, an adult film star, has died. Her family discovered her in an "unresponsive condition" at her apartment on March 1, after they were unable to reach her by phone. Her stepfather, Mike Romero, announced her death on a GoFundMe page.

Sophia Leone's death leaves everyone in shock

''On behalf of her mother & family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing,'' Mike Romero wrote.

File photo of Sophia Leone | Image: X

 

''The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is under, revealed Sophia's father in the statement.

''Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024 by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still currently ongoing,'' Mike Romero explained.

About Sophia Leone's death

The news of Leone's death was announced on GoFundMe in the hopes of raising funds for her funeral and investigation costs.  

Leone was born in Miami and began working in the adult entertainment industry when she was 18 years old.

File photo of Sophia Leone | Image: X

 

Soon after her death was announced, tributes to Leone began pouring in. In mourning for her death, adult content creator Lena The Plug posted a screenshot of the fundraising site along with a link to her Instagram stories, urging her 1.5 million followers to donate to the late sole.

Leone's death has caused shockwaves across the internet. Although there is no specific reason for her death, her sudden death has sparked concern, particularly in light of the growing number of adult star deaths. Several netizens have expressed their concern about the shocking death.

Kagney Linn Karter, 36, an adult film star, died by suicide a few weeks ago. Emily Willis, 25, has been in a coma after overdosing, according to reports. Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were discovered dead at their Moore, Oklahoma home in January. They reportedly died from drug overdoses. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

