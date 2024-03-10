×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

After Palak Tiwari, Disha Patani's Endorsement For A Pakistani Brand Sparks Outrage

Disha Patani was seen wearing Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar’s lawn collection for the latest magazine shoot, which did not go down well with their audience.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Disha Patani
Disha Patani | Image:Instagram
After Palak Tiwari was called out by netizens for advertising a Pakistani brand, Kalki 2898 star Disha Patani was also trolled for the same reason. The actress was seen wearing Hussain Rehar’s lawn collection for the latest magazine shoot, which did not go too well with the Pakistani audience.

Disha Patani slammed by Pakistani audience

Hussain Rehar, a Pakistani designer, has created an avatar of Dishan Patani that has never been seen before in his lawn collection. The two even worked together on a photo shoot for the ELLE magazine's cover. 

The actress put on a maroon-coloured, intricately designed salwar with a slit kameez. The fabric was embellished with elaborate flower motifs, and the sleeves and hemline had small tassel accents.

Disha chose a mustard yellow, voluminous-sleeved kurti and white palazzo pants for her second look. Woolen tassel embellishments complemented the peach, green, and pink flower embroidery on the dramatic sleeves.

 

Even though Palak looked gorgeous in Hussain Rehar's recent campaign, some internet users still have issues with it.  As the designer chose an Indian actress to serve as the face of her campaign, many Pakistani internet users questioned whether there was a shortage of models in their nation.

What’s next for Disha Patani? 

Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kalki 2898 with Prabhas in Italy. Taking to Instagram, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a photo from the sets, offering a glimpse of how the song shoot is going. Seeing the image, we can say that they are shooting in chilly weather as Disha is wrapped in a grey-coloured blanket while Prabhas has donned a black puffer jacket. In the background, we can see a breathtaking view of the blue sea and clear sky.

The film's shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. Most of the portions have been wrapped up with only songs left in the schedule. Apart from Prabhas and Disha, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

