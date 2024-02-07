Advertisement

Poonam Pandey’s death hoax has raised severe questions about the extent of marketing and PR in the name of raising awareness. The actress and internet sensation first shared the news of her passing via her social media account. The statement read that she had passed due to cervical cancer. However, a day after that, she claimed to be well and alive and only shared the news to create awareness for cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine. Her ‘stunt’ did not sit well with social media users and her peers in the industry who have called her out for crossing lines in the name of the campaign.

Poonam Pandey’s fake death news causes a stir

The news of Poonam Pandey spreading hoax about her death has agitated netizens and celebrities alike. Pooja Bhatt took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share that she found the tactic ‘disgraceful’. She wrote, “I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey’s demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included.”

Vivek Agnihotri also shared his opinion on the issue on X. The Kashmir Files filmmaker asserted that due to Poonam’s gimmick, the focus has shifted from the vaccine to the actress, which defeated the whole point.

Saisha Shinde who was Poonam Pandey’s co-contestant in the reality show Lock Upp also shared a video slamming the stunt. She shared that death is not a joke and recalled the personal turmoil she went through when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She said in the video, “Totally disgusted! I called you my friend! You don’t deserve to be my friend! You called this awareness? Shut the f*** up! My mom has had a double mastectomy and she has battled cancer! My sister has had a kidney failure and she’s passed away, my aunt died of mental illness and unlike you they can never come back! Death is not a joke! Death is not a publicity stunt! It’s an actual non quantifiable fact! Shame on you @poonampandeyreal you played with our emotions! And I will never forgive you for this ! Never! What has the world come to? Who are these people?” However, the designer has now deleted the video sharing that she does not want anything to do with the matter.





Other celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Aly Gony, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit have also slammed Poonam Pandey on social media.

Poonam Pandey admits her actions were in ‘bad taste’

After the spate of angry comments, Pandey shared another statement on Instagram, where she wrote she understood the news of her "supposed demise due to cervical cancer has taken a minute to digest". She also admitted that this has been perceived to be in "bad taste" but she urged everyone to "consider the greater cause". She added: "The sheer lack of awareness surrounding this issue was the mere reason that compelled me to take this compelling step."

Pandey concluded by saying: "It's intriguing how much vital information was in the forefront yet failed to capture the attention of the press ntil the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of my death to cervical cancer." Coincidentally, it all started just a day after the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who put the spotlight on the health of girls aged 9-14. Sitharaman announced that the government will promote the vaccination of girls aged 9-14 for the prevention of cervical cancer.