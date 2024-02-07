Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

After Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani Singer Bilal Saeed Stirs Controversy For Throwing Mic At Crowd

Days after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan justified thrashing his staff, another Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has refused to apologise after throwing mic at the crowd.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bilal Saeed
Bilal Saeed | Image:X/Relatable_Error
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During a recent concert at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Pakistan’s Phalia, renowned Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed stirred controversy by abruptly leaving the stage and throwing a microphone at his fans. A video of the incident went viral and led to widespread criticism as netizens accused the singer of mistreating his fans.

Despite the uproar, an apology remains absent from Bilal’s side

Addressing the incident a day later, Saeed expressed his deep connection to the stage and described it as his entire world where he feels the most complete and alive. He acknowledged that nothing should have come in the way of the respect his stage deserved. However, he fell short of offering a direct apology for his actions that left fans wanting.

In his statement, Saeed acknowledged the overwhelming love from his fans and attributed the incident to the intense emotions experienced by both sides. He admitted that it wasn't the first time someone misbehaved in the crowd but said that it was the first time he reacted inappropriately.

An excerpt of his Tweet read, “I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowd but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage.”

For the unversed, Bilal is celebrated for his hits like 12 Saal, Adhi Adhi Raat and Teri Khair Mangdi, the latter featured in the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Bilal Saeed justification comes after singer Rahat’s similar act

This incident follows a similar controversy involving Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who is known for contributing to numerous Bollywood films. In a viral video, he was seen assaulting an individual within the premises of his house which sparked massive outrage on social media. He had also justified his act saying that the victim was his ‘shahgirdh’.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

