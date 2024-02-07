Advertisement

During a recent concert at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Pakistan’s Phalia, renowned Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed stirred controversy by abruptly leaving the stage and throwing a microphone at his fans. A video of the incident went viral and led to widespread criticism as netizens accused the singer of mistreating his fans.

Despite the uproar, an apology remains absent from Bilal’s side

Addressing the incident a day later, Saeed expressed his deep connection to the stage and described it as his entire world where he feels the most complete and alive. He acknowledged that nothing should have come in the way of the respect his stage deserved. However, he fell short of offering a direct apology for his actions that left fans wanting.

#BilalSaeed ka Concert War gaya 😂pic.twitter.com/pRopj9MIaE — Error🖤 I Stan Babar Azam 👑❤️ (@Relatable_Error) January 25, 2024

In his statement, Saeed acknowledged the overwhelming love from his fans and attributed the incident to the intense emotions experienced by both sides. He admitted that it wasn't the first time someone misbehaved in the crowd but said that it was the first time he reacted inappropriately.

An excerpt of his Tweet read, “I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowd but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage.”

For the unversed, Bilal is celebrated for his hits like 12 Saal, Adhi Adhi Raat and Teri Khair Mangdi, the latter featured in the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans.

And no matter what,nothing should have come in the way of me and the… — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) January 26, 2024

Bilal Saeed justification comes after singer Rahat’s similar act

This incident follows a similar controversy involving Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who is known for contributing to numerous Bollywood films. In a viral video, he was seen assaulting an individual within the premises of his house which sparked massive outrage on social media. He had also justified his act saying that the victim was his ‘shahgirdh’.