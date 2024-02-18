Advertisement

Actresses Shraddha Das and Rashmika Mandanna narrowly escaped a near-death flight experience yesterday. The flight took off from Mumbai for Hyderabad but 30 minutes later, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to technical snag. Fortunately, all the passengers, including Rashmika and Shraddha were safe. The two celebs confirmed their safety by posting a picture together.

File photo of Shraddha Das | Image: Shraddha Das/Instagram

Shraddha details her flight experience

Hours after Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna confirmed her safety on flight which made an emergency landing, Shraddha Das detailed her experience and wrote, "Please check your aircraft, Vistara, if there are technical failures happening more than once. We almost died yesterday, and words are insufficient to explain that, but the pilot was just too good to have taken the right decision for an emergency landing at the right time!”

Vistara officials issue statement after technical snag

Officials from Vistara airlines call it a technical snag that made the pilot to turn-back to Mumbai International Airport within half an hour of its take off.

A Vistara airline spokesperson said, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. An alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers, including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”