Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

AI Engineer Slammed After Criticising Mamaearth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh’s Pregnancy Post

An engineer slammed Ghazal Alagh for flaunting how she worked for over 12 hours while being 8 months pregnant. The post was met with backlash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ghazal Alagh
Ghazal Alagh | Image:Ghazal Alagh/Instagram
  • 3 min read
AI engineer Prakriti Sharma faced heat when she critiqued a post made by Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh on Linkedin. The entrepreneur chronicled her pregnancy journey and how she worked over 12 hours a day while being 8 months pregnant. She appeared on a television show while expecting her first child. Sharma reshared the post and tagged it as ‘nonsense’ inviting the internet’s wrath. 

Ghazal Alagh claims she worked over 12 hours while being 8 months pregnant 

On April 3, Ghazal Alagh took to her LinkedIn account to share a long post busting the common notion that women need to ‘take it slow’ during their pregnancy. Sharing a picture of her baby bump, she shared, “I have heard this from friends and relatives multiple times and when the Shark Tank India opportunity came my way. To address this tag I decided to take up the opportunity while I was in my 8th month of pregnancy and shoot 12 hours a day along with others.” She added that she took up the opportunity to bust myths that women become ‘less active’ during pregnancy. 

The post made by Ghazal Alag | Image: LinkedIn

She added that in her company -Mamaearth several women are expecting and yet it has not hampered the business productivity in any way. She added, “We are confident we will not only deliver the babies but also over-deliver on our goals. We are there for each other whenever one needs support.” The post garnered the attention of several people who hailed Ghazal, but it did not sit well with Prakriti Sharma. 

Ladies, please, be mindful about who you look up to: Ghazal Alagh posts meets with backlash 

Ghazal Alagh’s post caught the attention of an AI engineer Prakriti Sharma who seemed to differ from the entrepreneur. Prakriti shared the post and slammed it by writing, “I find it absolute nonsense that a pregnant lady would prioritise a shoot for the external world to see over her own child's well-being. Posting about being stupid and harsh on herself during pregnancy and seeking validation for the same from the Internet makes it even awful to watch. Ladies, please, be mindful about who you look up to & do not follow any bullshit advice served on the Internet.” 

The post made by Prakriti Sharma | Image: LinkedIn

However, Sharma was slammed by women who vouched that there was nothing wrong with working through pregnancy. One comment read, “As someone who worked through both my pregnancies, I can assure you that there is absolutely nothing unsafe in working till delivery unless there is any medical condition. The gynaecs encourage you to be active. It is sad to see a woman bringing down another woman (very much playing into the stereotype!).” Another called her out for criticising Ghazal and wrote, “Criticising someone's pregnancy routine is unjustified. I have a colleague in her third trimester who works happily, though she has the option to rest. It's strange to judge another woman's pregnancy routine.”

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Whatsapp logo