The Bachchan family arrived at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on day 3. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan along with their children Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Aradhya Bachchan arrived in Jamnagar on the morning of March 3. Several photos and videos of the family from inside the festivities are now doing rounds on social media.

In a viral video, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya could be seen grooving at the venue.