The Metropolitan Museum of Arts rolled out its red carpet on the first Monday of May, as per tradition. Several A-listers and big-wigs of the industry arrived to attend the coveted event. Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, Chris Hemsworth, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Mindy Kaling were among the many who attended the event. Social media users have paid particular attention to the outfit of Mindy Kaling which bears similarity to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look from the Cannes Film Festival.

Mindy Kaling’s outfit reminds netizens of Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes outfit

Mindy Kaling walked the red carpet at the MET Gala 2024 in a custom Gaurav Gupta design. The actress donned a beige body-fitted architectural gown. The design on the back of the outfit consisting of intricate floral patterns made jaws drop. The actress’ outfit served as the perfect due to the evening’s theme - Garden Of Time.

However, the actress’ dramatic outfit bears similarities to the outfit worn by Aishwarya Rai in 2022. She had also donned a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit for the film festival. She stood out in a pink gown that reportedly took 3500-man hours to craft. The cut and design of her gown were similar to Mindy's.

Jennifer Lopez, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla, and Zendaya walk the red carpet

Apart from Mindy Kaling, several other bigwigs like Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Phoebe Dyevenor, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Alia Bhatt also attended the coveted event. Alia walked the red carpet for the second time in a custom Sabyasachi saree. Co-chairs Jennifer and Zendaya reimagined the theme of the evening - The Garden Of Time in their body-fitting gowns.

Gigi Hadid also stuck to theme of the evening in a white gown designed by Thome Brown. She incorporated the theme with a floral design and motifs. Apart from her Demi Lovato, Demi Moore, Jennie Kim, Kendall Jenner and Aurora James also attended the event.