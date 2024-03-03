Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Akshay Kumar Performs On Gud Naal Ishq Mitha At Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar performing on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Akshay Kumar is in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The celebrations kick-started with a sensational performance by Rihanna and continued on the second day with performances by Bollywood celebs. The evening had a Mela Rouge theme.

Akshay Kumar performs at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash 

Amid all of this, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar performing on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha at the pre-wedding bash.

Post his performance, Akshay was greeted with a warm hug by Mukesh Ambani and groom-to-be Anant.

