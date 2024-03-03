Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The celebrations kick-started with a sensational performance by Rihanna and continued on the second day with performances by Bollywood celebs. The evening had a Mela Rouge theme.

Akshay Kumar performs at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

Amid all of this, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar performing on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha at the pre-wedding bash.

Post his performance, Akshay was greeted with a warm hug by Mukesh Ambani and groom-to-be Anant.