Akshay Kumar Performs On Gud Naal Ishq Mitha At Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash
A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar performing on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.
Akshay Kumar is in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The celebrations kick-started with a sensational performance by Rihanna and continued on the second day with performances by Bollywood celebs. The evening had a Mela Rouge theme.
Akshay Kumar performs at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash
Amid all of this, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar performing on Gud Naal Ishq Mitha at the pre-wedding bash.
Post his performance, Akshay was greeted with a warm hug by Mukesh Ambani and groom-to-be Anant.
