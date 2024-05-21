Advertisement

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show Dhawan Karenge, where he shared a formative experience from his time in Bangkok that taught him the value of humility. Akshay recounted how his father, recognising his lack of interest in studies, facilitated his move to Bangkok at a young age. He appreciated the country's culture, noting, "From the minute you leave the plane, everyone bows to you with hands joined. It's a beautiful gesture, taken from our culture and followed so politely there."

Akshay Kumar recalls getting into an accident in Bangkok

Akshay described a pivotal incident that highlighted the importance of humility: "While driving, I accidentally collided with an RTO officer's bike. We both fell, and I was scared. I immediately apologized and bowed to him. The officer helped me up and advised me to drive more carefully. This incident taught me that humbling yourself gives you the resilience to navigate any challenge."

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

In terms of his film career, Akshay was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, released on April 10, 2024, features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. It competed at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Advertisement

Akshay is also preparing for Jolly LLB 3. He and co-star Arshad Warsi recently completed a shooting schedule in Rajasthan. Jolly LLB 3 follows the success of Jolly LLB 2 (2017), in which Akshay starred with Huma Qureshi. The original Jolly LLB (2013) featured Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao.

Additionally, Akshay's upcoming projects include Welcome To The Jungle, set for a Christmas 2024 release, Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara, and Khel Khel Mein.