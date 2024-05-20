Akshay Kumar Votes For The First Time Post Getting Indian Citizenship

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has recently secured Indian citizenship after holding a Canadian passport. His citizenship status had come under intense scrutiny after he did not vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, this time the actor participated in the festival of democracy after becoming an Indian citizen.

Akshay Kumar among early voter in Mumbai

Mumbai is among the six seats that are up for polls in Maharashtra in the ongoing fifth phase of the General Elections 2024. Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to arrive at the polling booth to exercise his right to vote. He shared his amusement on seeing several people queuing up to vote as early as 7 am.

He arrived at the polling booth in a green shirt and blue pants. Talking to ANI, he said, “I think this time more people will come to cast their vote. I came early at 7 am and the polling booth was open. I saw almost 500-600 people were in attendance.” After casting his vote, the Bhool Bhualiyaa actor said, “I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good.”

Akshay Kumar pens a note on securing Indian citizenship

On August 15, on the occasion of Independence day, Akshay Kumar shared the news of his newly acquired Indian citizenship. He took to his social media account to announce, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind (sic)!" Over incessant questioning over his Canadian citizenship, Akshay had earlier shared that even though he is a Canadian citizen, he pays all his taxes in India.

The OMG 2 actor had issued a statement in 2019 about his foreign citizenship and questioned the "unwarranted interest and negativity" over the issue. “I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India and pay all my taxes in India,” he had shared on social media a few years back.