Advertisement

Virat Kohli who recently embraced fatherhood for the second time is back in the country after the birth of his son Akaay in the UK. The former Indian skipper is back ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 which will commence on March 22. Ahead of the anticipated sports match, Virat Kohli spent time with famous Norwegian DJ Alan Walker. A photo of their meeting is doing rounds on social media.

Alan Walker performs live at the RCB Unbox 2024 event

Virat Kohli greeted Alan Walker at the Royal Challenger Bengaluru Unbox 2024 event on March 19. The Norwegian DJ, most known for his song Faded, performed live at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 26-year-old global musician delivered an eclectic performance that lasted over 30 minutes and performed for a full house of over 25,000 attendees.

The DJ also surprised the Kannada crowd by performing a remix of Yash’s Salaam Rocky Bhai from the blockbuster film KGF. Videos of the same flooded the internet post his performance. Another viral moment from the event, a photo of the DJ with Virat Kohli is doing rounds on social media.

Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli

At the event, Alan Walker met with new father Virat Kohli. A video of their interaction was widely circulated online. While it's unclear what the duo are discussing in the video, media reports suggest that the DJ is congratulating Kohli as he informs him about the birth of his second child. Sharing the photos of their meeting on Instagram, the Faded hitmaker wrote, “Made the new official team track for @royalchallengersbangalore so now I’m officially a part of the team🔥 But I’m not done yet, cause I need to come back to score a 💯”

On March 17 Virat was snapped at the airport casually dressed in a grey trouser, a black t-shirt and a cap. The cricketer patiently posed for the paps and asked them about their wellbeing making it a wholesome interaction. While Virat seemed to be back in the city for the upcoming IPl season, Anushka didn’t accompany him on his trip to Mumbai, hinting at her extended stay in London after the birth of their son - Akaay.