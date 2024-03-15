Advertisement

Alec Baldwin's lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident happened in the year 2021 during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Alec, however, has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger on the fire arm.

Alec Baldwin's attorneys accuse prosecutors of 'unfairly sacking the deck'

In a recent development, Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His attorneys in a new court filing accused prosecutors of “unfairly stacking the deck" against Baldwin in grand jury proceedings that diverted attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses. “The grand jury did not receive the favorable or exculpatory testimony and documents that the state had an obligation to present,” said the court motion signed by defense attorney Luke Nikas.

File photo of Alec Baldwin | Image: X

“Nor was the grand jury told it had a right to review and the obligation to request this information,” he further added.

The motion further asserts that the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the revolver involved in the fatal shooting.

More about the case

Baldwin, who happens to be the lead actor and a co-producer on the Western movie Rust was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin claimed that he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

The shooting has resulted in a series of civil lawsuits, including wrongful death claims filed by members of Hutchins’ family. Baldwin and other defendants have disputed those allegations.

With inputs from AP