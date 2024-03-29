Advertisement

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London on March 28. The event aimed to raise money for underprivileged adolescents in India and help the Salaam Bombay Foundation. The gala was attended by musician Harshdeep Kaur, director Gurinder Chadha and comedian Rohan Joshi.

A glimpse inside Hope Gala

The official page of Mandarin Oriental shared a reel on Instagram offering a sneak peek of the event. The video they shared shows Alia Bhatt pulling off two different looks. The video opens at a well-decorated venue and then enters the actress in a maroon velvet gown with diamante detailing. She accessorised with a diamond necklace. The actress can be seen happily chatting and posing with the guests.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

A few seconds later, the 31-year-old actress changed into a cream, embroidered lace saree for the evening event. She sported dewy makeup and styled her hair in soft curls. She added danglers to accentuate her look.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

She was seen enjoying the event and even delivered a hearty speech. Harshdeep Kaur added a soulful touch with her performance at the event.

Gurinder Chadha calls Hope Gala a 'wonderful evening'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chadha shared a reel of Harshdeep's performance and captioned it as “Wonderful evening for @salaambombay charity @harshdeepkaurmusic #aaliabhatt.” In the video, the Punjabi singer can be seen performing her hit tracks at the gala. Taking to the comment section, the singer commented “It was so good to see you!! Love you and a big japhhiiiii.” The official page of Salaam Bombay also dropped a comment, thanking her for her support.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Hope Gala

It was a charity event that aimed to help Salaam Bombay Foundation, a charity that Alia Bhatt had selected. Salaam Bombay works to engage the vulnerable 'at-risk' children in Mumbai through after-school academies and in-school programs that help them become more confident and dedicated.

