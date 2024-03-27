×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Alia Bhatt Is All Set To Host Hope Gala In London; Deets Inside

Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London. This is in support of her chosen charity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt is all set to host her first Hope Gala in London. As per ANI, Alia will host Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. This is in support of Alia's chosen charity Salaam Bombay.

What more do we know about Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala?

The gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London. For the unversed, Alia's Salaam Bombay is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Meanwhile, Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram. Sharing the post, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you." In the photos, Alia was seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang were seen in a candid mood as they sat beside each other.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. Jigra marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

