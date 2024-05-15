Alia Bhatt Lands On Blockout 2024 List After MET Gala Appearance, Know What Is Means

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt recently made heads turn with her second appearance at the MET Gala. The actress walked the coveted MET 2024 steps in a custom Sabyasachi saree. However, with the international fame following the event, she has also found a spot in the Blockout 2024 list. Alia has joined other Holywood celebrities who have been accused of staying mum on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on the global stage.

What is the Blockout Lis? Why is Alia Bhatt on it?

Alia Bhatt joined the big-wigs of Hollywood when she walked the coveted MET steps. With the appearance, she has also landed herself on the Blockout List 2024, a movement that has gained significant traction recently. The list also names other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Justin Timberlake among others.

The Blockout List features the names of celebrities with significant followers who refuse to speak up about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The movement started from Tiktok, urged netizens to unfollow and disengage with the celebrities who are not using their clout to speak on social issues and shed light on the Gaza cease-fire. The page has now urged users to block Alia Bhatt’s account calling her ‘complicit’ in the conflict. As per AP, for the blockout, users put a block on seeing any and all content from the accounts of certain celebrities on social media platforms including X, TikTok and Instagram. Some have posted about the celebrities they’ve blocked, using hashtags such as #blockout, #blockout2024, or #celebrityblockout, while others have shared posts from users lambasting attendees of high-glamour events like the Met Gala and contrasting it with the situation in Gaza.

The list comprises celebrities who have ‘shamelessly’ kept quiet on the Israel occupation of Palestine. The movement highlights that celebrities need an audience and not the other way around. It simply urges the followers to unfollow/not engage with the big actors on social media which would lead to fewer brand collaborations for them, ultimately losing their brand value. For months, social media users have urged big stars to use their influence and speak up against the atrocities in Palestine and advocate a ceasefire in Gaza.

What is happening in Gaza?

On October 7, a war erupted in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. As per AP News, “Since the war erupted Israel’s military has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.”