Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is one of the few Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet at the MET Gala. The actress made her debut at the coveted event in 2023 in a Prabal Gurung ensemble. The MET Gala is an annual event held on the first Monday of May every year. Ahead of the event on May 6, Alia was snapped departing from the Mumbai airport, sparking rumours of her attending.

Will Alia Bhatt attend the MET Gala this year?

On the wee hours of May 4, Alia Bhatt was snapped departing from Mumbai’s private Kalina airport. While it is unknown where the actress was headed to, reports suggest that she is en route New York to attend the MET Gala on May 6. There is no official confirmation of the same and the details of her designer are also kept unknown.

While Alia’s attendance at the coveted event is kept under wraps, other Indian actresses who are regulars at the gala will give the event a miss this year. Priyanka Chopra, herself confirmed in an interview that she is busy with shooting and therefore will not attend the MET. Deepika Padukone, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy has also confirmed her absence from the event due to prior work commitments. No comments on the matter from Alia’s team have raised speculations regarding her attendance. The guest list of the MET Gala is a matter of secrecy and is not revealed by the organisers until the day of the charity event.

Alia Bhatt paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld at MET Gala 2023

For her debut at the year’s biggest fashion event, Alia Bhatt opted for a white Prabal Gurung ensemble. Following the theme of the year - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, the Student Of The Year fame donned a pristine white, sleeveless gown with pearl details. She paired this with a pearl bow for her hair. Alia's tribute to Chanel visionary Karl Lagerfeld, saw her don a fingerless glove in white bejewelled with rhinestones and pearls.

This year the Metropolitan Museum of Arts will roll its red carpet on the first Monday of May. The biggest fashion evening of the year will witness several industry bigwigs in attendance. The theme of the fashion event this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.