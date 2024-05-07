Advertisement

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the MET Gala 2024 for the second time. The actress donned a custom Sabyasachi Mukerji saree for the biggest fashion event of the year. Alia’s outfit served as the perfect homage to the event's theme - Garden Of Time.

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a blue net saree crafted by Sabyasachi Mukerji. The saree carried an intricate floral design, paying homage to the theme of the Garden Of Time. She accessorised the look with golden accessories including headbands and statement bracelets.

Talking about her look Alia said on the red carpet, “I am feeling great, very excited, months of preparation. Can't wait to walk the red carpet.” She shared that she is wearing a custom Sabyasachi design and added, “This is my second MET Gala, but my first time wearing a saree. I needed something timeless, and there is nothing more timeless than a saree.” Talking about the craftsmanship of her garment she shared that the saree took 1095 man hours to create and ‘163 craftsmen came together’ to make the outfit.

What did Alia Bhatt wear on her MET Gala debut?

For her debut at the year’s biggest fashion event, Alia Bhatt opted for a white Prabal Gurung ensemble. Following the theme of the year - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, the Student Of The Year fame donned a pristine white, sleeveless gown with pearl details. She paired this with a pearl bow for her hair. Alia's tribute to Chanel visionary Karl Lagerfeld, saw her don a fingerless glove in white bejewelled with rhinestones and pearls.

