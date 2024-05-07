Advertisement

Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut in 2023. The actress donned a Prabal Gurung outfit for her maiden red carpet-look at the biggest fashion event of the year. For her second appearance, the actress donned a custom Sabyasachi Mukerji saree. Here’s taking a look at both her looks.

Alia Bhatt stuns in sheer Sabyasachi saree at MET Gala 2024

For her second and most recent appearance at the MET Gala, Alia Bhatt opted for a saree. The actress wore a custom-made blue sheer saree by Sabyasachi Mukerji. Her outfit took 1095 man hours to craft. She teamed the saree with a matching blouse with intricate floral detail, paying homage to the theme- The Garden Of Time. However, what caught the attention of netizens in her outfit was the long trail that followed the actress as she walked the MET gala stairs.

Talking about her experience, she said, “I am feeling great, very excited, after months of preparation. Can't wait to walk the red carpet” Alia also shared, “This is my second MET Gala, but my first time wearing a saree. I needed something timeless, and there is nothing more timeless than a saree.” Apart from the saree, Alia also paid homage to India with her traditional jewellery. She paired the look with gold headbands and bun pins. She also accessorised with rings and matching bracelets.

Alia Bhatt paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in Prabal Gurung outfit in 2023

For her debut at the year’s biggest fashion event, Alia Bhatt opted for a white Prabal Gurung ensemble. Following the theme of the year - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, the Student Of The Year fame donned a pristine white, sleeveless gown with pearl details. She paired this with a pearl bow for her hair. Alia's tribute to Chanel visionary Karl Lagerfeld, saw her don a fingerless glove in white bejewelled with rhinestones and pearls.