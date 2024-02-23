Advertisement

Actress Alia Bhatt recently participated in a viral social media trend on Instagram initiated by her fans. Originating from a fan page based in Kerala, a video featuring Alia from the London screening of her latest series Poacher was shared. The accompanying caption challenged Alia to engage with the post, stating, "If Alia Bhatt comments on this Reel, I will start preparing for my exams."

How did Alia react to the recent fan interaction trend?

Responding to the call, Alia humorously interacted with the post by leaving laughing emojis in the comments section. The post garnered massive attention from users, with one commending Indian celebrities for encouraging academic diligence, while another humorously pledged to abandon studying should Alia comment on the "cringe post." Adding to the banter, a commenter playfully urged fellow viewers to start studying now that Alia had fulfilled the condition.

Tovino Thomas joins the viral trend

A social media creator named Thaha Hasoon also shared a video saying, "If Tovino Thomas comments on this video, then I'll start preparing for my exam." The Malayalam superstar to everyone’s surprise responded and advised him to "Go and study."

This trend began with Vijay Deverekonda

Alia and Tovino’s participation follows a similar engagement by Vijay who recently replied to a fan's video on Instagram. In the video, the user expressed intent to begin exam preparation if Vijay commented on their post. Vijay not only responded but also promised to meet the individuals if they achieved a 90% score in their exams.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up filming for Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, produced under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Additionally, Alia is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to deliver a fresh take on similar lines of classics like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.