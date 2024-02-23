English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Alia Bhatt, Tovino Thomas Join Vijay Deverekonda In ‘If This Celebrity Comments’ Trend

A new social media trend has surfaced on the internet where fans are asking celebrities to comment so that they can start studying and it's going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt, Tovino Thomas
Alia Bhatt, Tovino Thomas | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Alia Bhatt recently participated in a viral social media trend on Instagram initiated by her fans. Originating from a fan page based in Kerala, a video featuring Alia from the London screening of her latest series Poacher was shared. The accompanying caption challenged Alia to engage with the post, stating, "If Alia Bhatt comments on this Reel, I will start preparing for my exams."

How did Alia react to the recent fan interaction trend?

Responding to the call, Alia humorously interacted with the post by leaving laughing emojis in the comments section. The post garnered massive attention from users, with one commending Indian celebrities for encouraging academic diligence, while another humorously pledged to abandon studying should Alia comment on the "cringe post." Adding to the banter, a commenter playfully urged fellow viewers to start studying now that Alia had fulfilled the condition.

 

 

Tovino Thomas joins the viral trend

A social media creator named Thaha Hasoon also shared a video saying, "If Tovino Thomas comments on this video, then I'll start preparing for my exam." The Malayalam superstar to everyone’s surprise responded and advised him to "Go and study."

 

 

 

This trend began with Vijay Deverekonda

Alia and Tovino’s participation follows a similar engagement by Vijay who recently replied to a fan's video on Instagram. In the video, the user expressed intent to begin exam preparation if Vijay commented on their post. Vijay not only responded but also promised to meet the individuals if they achieved a 90% score in their exams.

Advertisement

 

 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up filming for Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, produced under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Additionally, Alia is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to deliver a fresh take on similar lines of classics like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo