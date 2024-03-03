Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's day 2 of pre-wedding bash kickstarted with the theme A Walk On The Wildside with jungle fever as the dress code. The Walk on the Wildside was held outdoors at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar. A day after the event, several videos from celebrations has gone viral on social media.

Celebs come together for an exclusive Vantara tour

Several videos of celebrities from the Vantara tour has gone viral on social media. Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Anil Kapoor, and others were dressed as per jungle fever during A Walk On The Wildside theme on day 2 of the festivities. In one of the videos, Alia Bhatt and Raha were seen twinning during the Vantara tour as they interacted with Anant Ambani. Anant played with little Raha and had a fun time with her.

Another clip feature Anant Ambani engaging in a conversation with META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. One more video featured Anant welcoming Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia to the Vantara tour.

Akshay Kumar was also seen greeting Anant Ambani during day 2 of the festivities that was on the theme A Walk On The Wildside. In another clip from the celebrations, Anil Kapoor and Anant Ambani were seen giving a warm hug to each other before the grand Vantara tour.

About day 3 of Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

Tusker Trails will kick off the third day of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations. Attendees will spend the morning exploring Jamnagar's green spaces. This event encourages casual chic attire. It allows you to enjoy the outdoors in a comfortable and stylish manner.

The evening's Hashtakshar ceremony will be elegant. Guests will wear ethnic Indian attire to celebrate in a more formal setting. The ceremony will take place at the newly constructed Jamnagar Township Temple Complex.