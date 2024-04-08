Advertisement

Allu Arjun turned 42 on Monday, April 8. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule treated his fans and loved ones with the teaser of the much-awaited film. In the teaser, Allu Arjun, who essays the role of Pushparaj, can be seen in a fierce avatar exuding swag and intensity as he thrashes goons clad in a saree. The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a 4-day festival observed in the state of Telangana to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses. Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.

One of the highest-paid actors, Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor National Award last year for his performance in Pushpa. With this, he became the first actor from Tollywood to have won the award.

Allu Arjun made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. However, it was in 2004 when he gained stardom with Sukumar's cult classic Arya. He was then seen in films such as Bunny, Desamuduru, Parugu, Vedam, Julayi, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo among many others.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, his colleagues, friends and family members took to social media to wish the actor in their own way. While some shared unseen photos with the actor, others wished him happiness and success.

Wishing him a year full of happiness, Jr NTR tweeted, “Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success.” His Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “ Happiest birthday Pushparaj!”.

Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 8, 2024

Varun Tej Konidela dropped an unseen photo and wished his “Bunny anna”, “Happy birthday bunny anna! To a rock solid year! Lots of love. Inka thaggedhe le! @alluarjun.” Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni tagged Allu Arjun as “incredibly talented”.

Malineni said, “Happy birthday to the incredibly talented and national award-winning actor @alluarjun garu. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter & endless blessings. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun.” Actress Sahithi Dasari’s message read, “Happy birthday to the Hero of massesssss #aa #alluarjun #pushpa2.” Actor Teja Sajja wished him a “taggeydeyley day”, he wrote, “Happiest birthday dear bunny Anna Wishing you a taggeydeyley year ahead. Keep shining and inspiring #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun garu.”

Happy birthday to the incredibly talented and national award-winning actor @alluarjun garu. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter & endless blessings.🎉 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 8, 2024

Actor Sai Dharam Tej said that Allu Arjun has turned into a “phenomenon”. He said: “Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Now that you have turned into a rising phenomenon & with double the fire, All I could wish you is a Double Phenomenal Year Keep Rising. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun.”

Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun

Now that you have turned into a rising phenomenon & with double the fire,

All I could wish you is a Double Phenomenal Year 🤗

Keep Rising.#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/ra9DhTo0dC — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 7, 2024



Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2024. Post Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will reportedly be seen in the next big-ticket project directed by Atlee. No official announcement regarding the project has been made yet.