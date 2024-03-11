×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Man Thrashed, Tortured In Bengaluru By Allu Arjun Fans, Forced To Chant 'Jai Allu Arjun' | WATCH

Allu Arjun fans have stirred a massive controversy online after they thrashed a man black and blue allegedly because he was a Prabhas fan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:X
In a disturbing turn of events, an alleged fan rivalry between supporters of actors Allu Arjun and Prabhas escalated into a physical altercation in Bengaluru. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, showcases a group of individuals purportedly assaulting a man and coercing him to chant 'Jai Allu Arjun'.

What happened to the Allu Arjun fans after the incident?

The viral video prompted swift action from concerned netizens who reported the incident to the Bengaluru Police. A user had tweeted, “@BlrCityPolice you should take action on this kind of people, just for online far wars this is not acceptable, kindly take proper action.” Authorities immediately replied and assured appropriate measures would be taken in response to the violence.

 

 

The incident unfolded near KR Puram in Bengaluru, leaving the victim visibly injured and bleeding from severe facial wounds. Although the exact trigger for the altercation remains unknown, unverified claims suggest the victim's loyalty to actor Prabhas may have sparked the confrontation.

Instances of such confrontations have been recurrent across Tamil and Telugu states, often characterised by heated exchanges and online spats, with minimal intervention from the celebrities involved. Notably, Allu Arjun, the focal point of this recent incident, has yet to issue a statement addressing the altercation.

What more do we know about Allu Arjun’s work front?

The actor remains engrossed in his upcoming project, Pushpa: The Rule, currently in production in Visakhapatnam. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The narrative follows the journey of a labourer named Pusha into the underworld of redwood smuggling. The movie is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.

Additionally, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an ambitious pan-Indian venture, following the director's previous successes with Animal and Arjun Reddy.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Whatsapp logo