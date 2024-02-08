Allu Arjun shares BTS photo from Pushpa 2 set on 'genius' director Sukumar’s birthday

Advertisement

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the sequel of his 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. He is reuniting with director Sukumar for this project, who is celebrating his birthday today (January 11). Commemorating the occasion, the actor, who also won a National Award for his performance in the pan-India film, shared a special birthday wish for his director on his social media with an unseen BTS photo from the set.

Allu Arjun’s sweet birthday wish for Sukumar

Allu Arjun took to his X, and shared a picture from the making of Pushpa 2. The picture shows them engaging in a conversation as the actor is seen in his character with the director presumably briefing him on the scene. Allu wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar.”

Sukumar, who earlier made the blockbuster Rangasthalam with Ram Charan, released Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021. The film released during the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film went on to become a blockbuster during the time when many theatres were shut in the National capital which accounts for 7-8 per cent of the film business in India.

In another post, Allu Arjun shared some portraits of Sukumar, seemingly from the sets of Pushpa 2. “Some of the pics I clicked & Edited of u . You look your best now . Happy Birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

From its songs to its characters to its dialogues, everything from Pushpa: The Rise created a massive buzz.

Pushpa team wishes director Sukumar

The makers of Pushpa also shared a poster of the director on their social media calling him “The Creator. The Visionary”. They wrote in the caption: “Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRule will be bigger and grander with his vision. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

The poster shared by Pushpa team | Image: @MythriOfficial/X

Pushpa: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15 in theatres.

