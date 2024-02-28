Advertisement

The Ambanis have organised grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July. While the festivities will kickstart on March 1 and conclude on March 3, the family has organised Anna Seva for the people of Jogwad village in Gujarat before starting the festivities. Photos of the bride and groom-to-be serving food to the people are going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions started with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.… pic.twitter.com/e11tV6Z2Ed — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Ambanis kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding festivities with AnnA Seva

The Ambani treated the people of Jogwad village with traditional Gujarati food. Apart from the bride and groom, Radhika Merchant's grandmother and parents also took part in the Anna Seva. In this process, over 51000 locals will be served food for the next few days.

Videos of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani serving food to the people of Jogwad are going viral on social media. In one of the photos, Mukesh Ambani can be seen serving ladoos to the people. Anant's to-be-bride Radhika Merchant too was seen greeting the people with a smile.

What do we know about Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will start on March 1 and will be attended by the who's who of the Entertainment, Politics, and Business world. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, and Janhvi Kapoor among others have already reached Jamnagar. Pop icon Rihanna, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and Arijith Singh among others are scheduled to perform during the event.