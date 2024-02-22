English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Ameen Sayani Funeral: Dalip Tahil, Ila Arun, Zakir Hussain Pay Their Last Respects

Iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani's mortal remains were kept at the Famous Studios in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to allow members of the film and music fraternity pay their last respects to the man who is celebrated as the golden voice of Indian radio.

Indo-Asian News Service
Ameen Sayani Funeral
Ameen Sayani Funeral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani's mortal remains were kept at the Famous Studios in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to allow members of the film and music fraternity pay their last respects to the man who is celebrated as the golden voice of Indian radio.

Actor Dalip Tahil was one of the early arrivals at the prayer meet. He paid his respects to the departed soul and reminisced about Sayani while talking to his friends at the venue.

Advertisement

Ila Arun, who's appearing in the streaming show 'Aarya' released recently, too, was seen at Famous Studios. The actress and Rajasthani folk-pop singer briefly interacted with those present at the venue.

Veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh, father of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also came for a last sight of the late radio star, who brought film music to people's homes from 1952 to 1994 with the superhit programme 'Binaca Geetmala', which he presented non-stop throughout its long run.

Advertisement

Another music personality who also paid his final respects was tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, fresh from his triple-Grammy win earlier this month.

'Pagalpan Next Level' actress Sashaa Padamsee, the daughter of late theatre personality Alyque Padamsee, was also present and interacted with her acquaintances.

Advertisement

The celebrities let the spotlight be on the departed soul who had entralled and educated generations of radio listeners.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info19 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo