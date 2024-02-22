Advertisement

Iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani's mortal remains were kept at the Famous Studios in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to allow members of the film and music fraternity pay their last respects to the man who is celebrated as the golden voice of Indian radio.

Actor Dalip Tahil was one of the early arrivals at the prayer meet. He paid his respects to the departed soul and reminisced about Sayani while talking to his friends at the venue.

Ila Arun, who's appearing in the streaming show 'Aarya' released recently, too, was seen at Famous Studios. The actress and Rajasthani folk-pop singer briefly interacted with those present at the venue.

Veteran playback singer Nitin Mukesh, father of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also came for a last sight of the late radio star, who brought film music to people's homes from 1952 to 1994 with the superhit programme 'Binaca Geetmala', which he presented non-stop throughout its long run.

Another music personality who also paid his final respects was tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, fresh from his triple-Grammy win earlier this month.

'Pagalpan Next Level' actress Sashaa Padamsee, the daughter of late theatre personality Alyque Padamsee, was also present and interacted with her acquaintances.

The celebrities let the spotlight be on the departed soul who had entralled and educated generations of radio listeners.