Amit Shah Launches Asha Bhonsle's Photobiography, Veteran Singer Croons Abhi Naa Jao At Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday released the book - Best of Asha, a photobiography of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai. The book was released at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of the acclaimed singer. Asha also performed her popular song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar at the book launch.

Asha Bhosle croons Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

Asha performed three songs in front of the Union Minister Amit Shah. The duo is seen sitting on a sofa as the singer sings a Bengali song for him first. Additionally, she also sang one of her most well-known songs, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar from the movie Hum Dono.

Apart from that, Asha also sang a Gujarati song for Amit Shah. The BJP politician expressed his happiness listening to this one as it is his native tongue.

More about Asha Bhosle’s photo biography

Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai BJP president and the party MLA Ashish Shelar, Best of Asha is a compilation of photographs of Asha Bhosle as captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

Asha’s style of singing, her songs, and her entire life journey have been captured in the photographs that have been published in this book. It is nothing less than a beautifully crafted ‘treasure trove’ of 42 of her best melodies along with memories associated with it.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

The legendary singer’s career started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.

(with inputs from ANI)

