Amitabh Bachchan, along with Jaya Bachchan, on Saturday, attended a film festival in Symbiosis where he discussed various aspects of the film industry. During the conversation, he opened up about the film industry often being held responsible for the change in the nation's morality, arguing instead that society has always served as an inspiration for cinema.

During his address to the students, the 81-year-old superstar spoke about the criticism the film industry receives as well as the advantages and disadvantages of technological advancement in cinema. He said, "Many times the film industry comes under a lot of criticism and all kinds of accusations that you are responsible for changing the morals of the country and changing the attitude of the people."

He added, "I'm sure that you know Jaya, who has studied formally at the Institute (FTII), would endorse the fact that stories and films are made from experiences that we noticed in nature, in the world, in everyday life, and that is what becomes our inspiration."

Amitabh Bachchan on Bollywood vs South Debate

Big B recalled how his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would watch the repeat telecast of many Hindi movies and added asking him the reason. To this, his father said, "'I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime.' And that is the learning that cinema gives to all."

He lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than the Hindi film industry. He said that regional cinema is not better than Hindi cinema. "Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful," he added.



With PTI Inputs