Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Rahul Gandhi's Ram Mandir Event Jibe

Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post days after Rahul Gandhi singled out the Bachchans while questioning the absence of OBC members at Ram Mandir event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Shares Cryptic Post After Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Bachchans
Amitabh Shares Cryptic Post After Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Bachchans | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan took to his official social media handle and shared a cryptic post a few days after Rahul Gandhi made shocking statements about him and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rahul singled out the Bachchans while questioning the absence of members from Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Aishwarya, however, did not attend the event.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post after Rahul Gandhi’s jibe 

While the Bachchan’s are yet to react to the statement, Amitabh took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share a post where he revealed that he was spending the evening focusing on his physical and mental health while putting everything aside. “T 4929 - time for work out .. mobility of the body .. flexibility of the mind .. all else can wait ..,” Amitabh wrote. 

Along with this, he also shared a blog post revealing that he was traveling for work. “Work travel after long .. absence from the base after long .. not being able to be at the GOJ on the Sunday after long .. feels incomplete .. BUT .. Life goes on ..,” the actor wrote. 

Further in his blog, he mentioned, “And the desire to continue should never fade .. or so the pundits and the wise keep advising .. and the reality is something else .. but still we linger and make effort .. and with the push and support of the wellwishers .. You all are relentless , filled with the grace and energy that walks beside me .. giving me hope and courage .. May I live up to it .. is the prayer .. ever .. My love and my gratitude .. always.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as a part of which he has been hosting rallies across the country. “Did you see the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi,” he said while addressing a gathering. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:34 IST

