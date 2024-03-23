Advertisement

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in a breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss Alps in January. Almost two months later, the couple hosted an engagement dinner for their family and close friends to mark the milestone. Taking to her social media handle, Amy has shared a bunch of photos, offering a glimpse of the fun party.

Inside Amy Jackson and Ed Westwisk's engagement ceremony

In the photos shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen twinning in white ensembles. Amy wore a white short dress, featuring sequin embellishments throughout the dress and accessorised it will drop-down earrings. She styled her hair into a neat bun and sported light makeup with pink lips. Ed, on the other hand, wore a white suit. She also offered a glimpse of the decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, food and twinkling lights. In one of the images, we can see Amy entering the venue with her son Andreas.

In the caption, she penned a long note expressing her happiness and wrote, "Let the Celebrations Begin - 21.03.24. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!"

Advertisement

"To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and the entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special!" added.

All you need to know about Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's engagement

Westwick ditched the usual classy candlelight date and chose the snowcapped mountains as a perfect location for the proposal. The carousel post opens with Westwick proposing on the suspension bridge in Gstaad, while Amy looks all surprised and happy. They sealed the deal with a kiss, while the onlookers looked as surprised as Amy. It was followed by candid photos of the couple, beaming with happiness. They can be seen dressed in winter wearing puffer jackets and joggers. The actress skipped the long caption and just wrote, "Hell YES" followed by an engagement ring emoticon.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been dating each other since 2021 and officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in June 2022.