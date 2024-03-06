Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who just recently hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar have thrown yet another party, seemingly for their Reliance employees. On March 6, the Ambani family hosted yet another bash which was attended by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Arijit Singh among others. Here is how the evening unfolded:

The extended pre-wedding bash began with the Ambani family arriving at the event. Photos and videos which are now viral on social media featured Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani wearing traditional sarees. It also showed Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and the groom Anant Ambani were seen wearing sherwani. Bride Radhika Merchant was seen all dolled up wearing a Rani pink lehenga.

The bash then witnessed performances by A-listers of Bollywood. Videos of people cheering to Salman Khan's performance is going viral on social media.