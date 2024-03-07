Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who recently hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar have thrown yet another party, seemingly for their Reliance employees. On March 6, the Ambani family hosted yet another bash which was attended by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Arijit Singh among others. Here is how the evening unfolded:

What happened during the extended pre-wedding bash?

The extended pre-wedding bash began with the Ambani family arriving at the event. Photos and videos which are now viral on social media featured Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani wearing traditional sarees. It also showed Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and the groom Anant Ambani were seen wearing sherwani. Bride Radhika Merchant was seen all dolled up wearing a Rani pink lehenga.

Arijit Singh performs at the pre-wedding bash yet again

Arijit Singh who had recently performed on day three of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with Shreya Ghoshal and Lucky Ali among others performed yet again on March 6. The singer's video from Wednesday's performance is now going viral.

A-lister Bollywood actors too performed at the event

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan also performed at the pre-wedding bash. Videos of the actors are also going viral. The returned to Jamnagar for the second time after having left on March 3 when the events were concluded. The event started with guests exploring the Everland in Jamnagar followed by a dinner and performances by stars and Arijit Singh.

What do we know about the three-day lavish pre-wedding festivities?

The Ambanis hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash for three days in Jamnagar for over 1200 guests which included business tycoons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and politicians. The event kickstarted on March 1, the day witnessed a fancy cocktail party which was themed An Evening In Everland. During the event, the guests were shown a beautiful drone show which introduced them to Ambanis' latest initiative Vanatara, which is an animal rescue centre. It was followed by an iconic performance by pop icon Rihanna, which marked her India debut.

Day two was all about A Walk On The Wildside which took the guests on a tour of Vantara. In the evening, a beautiful sangeet night was held which was titled Mela Rogue. During this night, the Ambanis, the bride and the groom and several Bollywood celebrities performed on several iconic songs. This was followed by an energetic performance by Diljit Dosanjh.

On day 3, the Ambanis hosted a brunch which was titled Tusker Trails, in the evening they hel the Hastakshar ceremony which saw the bride and groom register their marriage. The Ambanis also held a Maha Aarti followed by an iconic performance by Nita Ambani to the song Vishwambhari Stuti. During the afterparty, singers Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Udit Narayan among others performed their iconic songs. A special Akon concert was also organised.