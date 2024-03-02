English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 02:25 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's First Photos From Pre-wedding Bash Day 1 Go Viral

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's First Photos From Pre-wedding Bash Day 1 Go Viral

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

March 1 marked the beginning of a three-day-long lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, sports stars, heads of states and business tycoons from India and abroad, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, have started arriving at Gujarat's Jamnagar city.

As the first day concluded, here’s the first look of the soon-to-be married couple:-

Advertisement

What more do we know about the pre-wedding festivities?

While Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani serves as a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd among some other group firms.

Advertisement

The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had got engaged in January 2023.

While several top celebrities and business leaders have already arrived at Jamnagar, some are expected to be here in the coming days.

Advertisement

Those who have already arrived for the high-profile event included Zuckerberg, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, cricketers Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Popstar Rihanna also gave a grand performance on Day 1.

Advertisement

It was also learnt that world renowned illusionist David Blaine and top Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh would enthral the audience during the three-day-long festivities.

Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, King and Queen of Bhutan, former President of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, ex-PM of Australia Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and ex-Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are also expected to attend the grand function.

Advertisement

Some of the top business leaders who are in the 'guest list' include chairperson of Saudi Aramco Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairman & CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink, CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, Meta COO Javier Olivan, Chairperson of World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Mark Tucker.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, CEO of The Walt Disney Bob Iger and Chairman of Bank of America Brian Thomas Moynihan are also part of the long list of guests.

Advertisement

The 'who's who' from India who have been invited for the event include corporate leaders Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, Sanjiv Goenka, Rishad Premji, Uday Kotak and Adar Poonawala, well-known film personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dikshit, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, among others. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 02:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

8 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

8 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

8 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

8 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

8 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

17 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

17 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Of Rihanna's Performance From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Damini Star Meenakshi To Make Her Acting Comeback After 30 Years

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. UP Board 12th Paper Leak Case: Authorities Cancel Recognition of College

    India News2 hours ago

  4. Congress downplaying matter of national security?

    The Debate2 hours ago

  5. BJP expected to bring in fresh faces for Lok Sabha polls 2024

    The Debate2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo