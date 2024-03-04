Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: Bill Gates, Rihanna, Others Embrace Indian Wear

Advertisement

Celebrities from around the globe graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Jamnagar. Several global personalities were seen in exquisite ethnic attire. From Mark Zuckerberg to Dwayne Bravo, many posed for the shutterbugs

The festivities were three-days long and saw celebrities wearing their best. As the occasion has now come to an end, here is a look at the traditional attire that global celebrities wore.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg dressed as per the dress code in all the pre-wedding festivities. He and his wife embraced Indian culture by donning traditional ethnic outfits at all events. For Mela Rouge, Mark wore a pastel kurta, with pista green coloured sherwani. Earlier also, he stuck to the theme and wore a jungle themed shirt for the walk on the wildside event.

Bill Gates

Former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates was also dressed to the nines for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. He looked classy in a white Indian sherwani-style jacket. A video of the business magnate being greeted by hostess Nita Ambani is now doing rounds on social media. For Mela Rouge, the business mogul and philanthropist, whose video with Nagpur tea seller Dolly Chaiwala went viral, seemed to be enjoying himself at the wedding. For another event, he wore a white bandhgala with siler embroidery. He paired it with beige pants. He was seen meeting with Minister Smriti Irani and Mark Zuckerberg.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, accompanied by his wife, struck a pose. He wore a vibrant yellow kurta, while his wife adorned a pink lehenga.

File photo of Dwayne Bravo and his wife | Image: Varinder Chawla

Rihanna

For her performance, Rihanna adorned a bright green sheer dress. She added a tinge of Indian heritage with beautiful Indian jewellery. She wore stacks of emerald, ruby, and gold necklaces and a ruby earring stud. On the stage, whilst posing with the Ambani’s, she was also spotted wearing a vibrant pink hat, pink dupatta, and a blue shawl.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Ivanka opted for an Indian attire - Manish Malhotra's signature striped silver-golden sequin saree paired with Manish Malhotra Jewellery. She paired her saree with a matching blouse and accentuated it with golden danglers. Her husband Jared Kushner dressed in a black bandhgala jacket paired with matching pants from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.

File photo of Ivanka and Jared Kushner | Image: Instagram

Kieron Pollard and Jenna Ali

Kieron Pollard looked dapper in Indian attire as he donned a stunning red kurta, while his wife Jenna chose a pink lehenga.

File photo of Kieron Pollard and Jenna Ali | Image: Instagram

Anant and Radhika got engaged last year in January in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony. They will tie the knot on July 12.

