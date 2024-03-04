Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: Bill Gates, Rihanna, Others Embrace Indian Wear
As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have now come to an end, here's a look at the traditional attires that global celebrities wore.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Celebrities from around the globe graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Jamnagar. Several global personalities were seen in exquisite ethnic attire. From Mark Zuckerberg to Dwayne Bravo, many posed for the shutterbugs
The festivities were three-days long and saw celebrities wearing their best. As the occasion has now come to an end, here is a look at the traditional attire that global celebrities wore.
Advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg dressed as per the dress code in all the pre-wedding festivities. He and his wife embraced Indian culture by donning traditional ethnic outfits at all events. For Mela Rouge, Mark wore a pastel kurta, with pista green coloured sherwani. Earlier also, he stuck to the theme and wore a jungle themed shirt for the walk on the wildside event.
Advertisement
Bill Gates
Former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates was also dressed to the nines for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. He looked classy in a white Indian sherwani-style jacket. A video of the business magnate being greeted by hostess Nita Ambani is now doing rounds on social media. For Mela Rouge, the business mogul and philanthropist, whose video with Nagpur tea seller Dolly Chaiwala went viral, seemed to be enjoying himself at the wedding. For another event, he wore a white bandhgala with siler embroidery. He paired it with beige pants. He was seen meeting with Minister Smriti Irani and Mark Zuckerberg.
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo, accompanied by his wife, struck a pose. He wore a vibrant yellow kurta, while his wife adorned a pink lehenga.
Rihanna
For her performance, Rihanna adorned a bright green sheer dress. She added a tinge of Indian heritage with beautiful Indian jewellery. She wore stacks of emerald, ruby, and gold necklaces and a ruby earring stud. On the stage, whilst posing with the Ambani’s, she was also spotted wearing a vibrant pink hat, pink dupatta, and a blue shawl.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Ivanka opted for an Indian attire - Manish Malhotra's signature striped silver-golden sequin saree paired with Manish Malhotra Jewellery. She paired her saree with a matching blouse and accentuated it with golden danglers. Her husband Jared Kushner dressed in a black bandhgala jacket paired with matching pants from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.
Kieron Pollard and Jenna Ali
Kieron Pollard looked dapper in Indian attire as he donned a stunning red kurta, while his wife Jenna chose a pink lehenga.
Anant and Radhika got engaged last year in January in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony. They will tie the knot on July 12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
NSE surpasses 9 crore investor markBusiness News17 minutes ago
1 Dead After Firing at Mohali AirportIndia News19 minutes ago
Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in RajouriIndia News22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.