Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash Day 1: Mark Zuckerberg Looks Dapper In A Black Tux | Viral Photo

The first day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities began with a elegant cocktail night hosted in Jamnagar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg | Image:Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant is hosting a three-day pre-wedding festivity. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are among the several international personalities in attendance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted with a cocktail night in Jamnagar. 

Love an Indian wedding: Mark Zuckerberg 

On March 1, CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the first day of the pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani. The business magnate donned a black suit with dragonfly embroidery, while his wife Priscilla Chan looked chic in a sleeveless black gown with similar golden embroidery. The couple twinned in black for the first day of the three-day festivity. 

The CEO shared the photo with a caption that read, “Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!” While more details from the couple's outfit are unknown, they seemingly donned a custom design by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Photo of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife ready for the pre-wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media. 

The lavish pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant  

Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will carry the theme of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:24 IST

