The biggest pre-wedding bash of the country is currently in full swing in Jamnagar. March 3 is the third and the final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The first day was all about a cocktail themed party and pop star Rihanna performing for the guests. The second day was dedicated to the Ambanis' wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, called Vantara, followed by a fun dance night. Now, the third day will be all about embracing heritage.

Theme for day 3 of Anant-Radhika’ Pre-Wedding Bash

For the first half, guests will embark on the adventurous Tusker Trails, an outdoor escapade amidst Jamnagar’s scenic views.

This will be followed by a grand finale event where everyone will don ‘heritage Indian attire’. The event has been named ‘Hastakshar’. With this, an unforgettable celebration will be concluded with cultural elegance.

Guest day for day 3

While the first day saw Rihanna’s performance, the popstar has now jetted off from Jamnagar. However, the who's who of Bollywood, cricket and business are still at the pre-wedding bash. Earlier today, Rajinikanth arrived with his family to attend the grand pre-wedding bash. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also arrived with his family in Jamnagar.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan have also arrived at Jamnagar and are expected to perform tonight.

From Bill Gates to Ivanka Trump, from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and Deepveer to Sid-Kiara, VVIPs from all walks of life will make their presence felt at the party. Yesterday, all attendees dressed in Indian wear. International guests like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates also followed the theme and dressed up in Indian attires. The CEO of Meta donned a custom-made Rahul Mishra ensemble. His wife Priscilla Chan also dressed up in a long skirt and beaded blouse. The couple matched their outfits in a floral theme.