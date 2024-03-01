English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: Shibani Dandekar, B Praak Get The Party Started

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is being held from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos from the venue are now going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
ANant
ANant | Image:Instagram
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year. The couple, however, has hosted a three-day gala ahead of their big day. Starting March 1, the couple is hosting a lavish bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media. 

Shibani Dandekar performs live at Anant Ambani Radhika-Merchant’s pre-wedding

A video of Shibani began doing rounds on social media on March 1. The video gave a sneak peek into the inside glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities. The actress could be heard singing a popular Bollywood song to enthral the audience.

Shibani could be heard crooning a song while a live orchestra played in the background. While it is unclear if the performance is from the cocktail night held today or from the bash that took place last night. The video is going viral on social media. 

B-Praak - Ranveer Singh sere bromace goals 

Before the official start of the ceremonies, a grand gala evening was hosted on February 29 and was attended by renowned personalities. Notably, the National award-winning singer entertained guests with his soulful voice. Praak has now shared some moments with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on social media.

Taking to his social media account on March 1, B Praak posted snapshots featuring himself and Ranveer Singh. In one image, both stars are radiating joy with Singh affectionately hugging the singer. Another photo captured Singh's spirit as he playfully interacted with Praak and planted a kiss on his ear.

Praising Singh as the 'perfect party starter,' Praak expressed gratitude for the actor's love and respect. B Praak captioned the post, “About Last Night. What A Star What A Person what A Vibe A And Perfect Party Starter @ranveersingh Paaaaaji Love You Thank You Soo Much For The Love And Respect.” Ranveer while commenting under the post wrote, “Love you Paaji! Bada maza aaya! Raunak aa gayi mehfil mein aapki badaulat!” While Ranveer looked dashing in a white sweatshirt and cap, Praak wore an ornate blazer for the occasion.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:14 IST

