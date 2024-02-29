English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash: Video Of Massive Luggage For Rihanna's Performance Goes Viral

A celebrity paparazzo posted a video on his Instagram handle showing Rihanna's container-sized luggage being transported from the airport to the location.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Rihanna | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Rihanna’s team arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday, February 29. The pop sensation will be performing at the pre-nupital functions of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant's daughter. The sight of Rihanna's luggage being moved to the location of the star-studded pre-wedding festivities went viral on the internet.

Rihanna’s never-ending luggage's video goes viral

A celebrity paparazzo posted a video on his Instagram handle showing several container-sized bags being transported from the airport to the wedding location. "Luggage for Rihanna's performance: This is something we've never seen before. Are you excited to see the exclusive insides?" the caption said. It's unclear, though, if the singer and her crew own all of the stuff.

 

 

The wedding itself does not take place until July and festivities de facto began on Wednesday when Anant and his bride-to-be hosted a communal dinner for local villagers that served 51,000. 

Guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

In addition to pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, U.S. magician David Blaine will perform and there will also be traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

Anant’s pre-wedding bash is likely to be attended by Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more.

Also likely to attend is Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which announced a $8.5 billion merger of its India media assets with Reliance’s on Wednesday. Anant is a director at Reliance’s new energy business and one of Ambani’s three children who are the heirs to his empire. Merchant is a director at India’s Encore Healthcare.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

