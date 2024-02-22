Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg To Attend

Anant Ambani, son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Their pre-wedding functions will take place in Gujarat.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Son of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani is set to wed his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. Pre-wedding festivities of the couple are reported to be held in a three-day gala between March 1 and March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Now as per new reports, several A-litsters from all walks of life from around the world will be in attendance at the event. 

Industry big-wigs to be a part of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant will take place in Gujarat. As per new reports, industrialists, entrepreneurs, celebrities and sportspersons from all over the world have been invited to partake in the grand celebrations. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla shared the names of the CEOs from major conglomerates who have been invited to the wedding. 

As per the paparazzi member, “Many international guests are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. It includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others. The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple.” 

Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna to take the stage at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding functions? 

As per Bollywood Shaadis, singers like Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. For those who don't know, Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world and has given several hits like Diamonds, Work, and We Found Love. 

Beyonce at Isha Ambani’s wedding | Image: Instagram 

 

Diljit, on the other hand, is well-known among the Desi population worldwide, having gained popularity with songs like Lover, Proper Patola, Born To Shine, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, and many more. Additionally, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also rumoured to be performing at the event. Previously, Beyonce, one of the richest and most famous singers in the world, sang at Isha Ambani's wedding function. 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo