Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg To Attend

Son of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani is set to wed his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. Pre-wedding festivities of the couple are reported to be held in a three-day gala between March 1 and March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Now as per new reports, several A-litsters from all walks of life from around the world will be in attendance at the event.

Industry big-wigs to be a part of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant will take place in Gujarat. As per new reports, industrialists, entrepreneurs, celebrities and sportspersons from all over the world have been invited to partake in the grand celebrations. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla shared the names of the CEOs from major conglomerates who have been invited to the wedding.

As per the paparazzi member, “Many international guests are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. It includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others. The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities of the couple.”

Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna to take the stage at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding functions?

As per Bollywood Shaadis, singers like Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. For those who don't know, Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world and has given several hits like Diamonds, Work, and We Found Love.

Beyonce at Isha Ambani’s wedding | Image: Instagram

Diljit, on the other hand, is well-known among the Desi population worldwide, having gained popularity with songs like Lover, Proper Patola, Born To Shine, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, and many more. Additionally, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also rumoured to be performing at the event. Previously, Beyonce, one of the richest and most famous singers in the world, sang at Isha Ambani's wedding function.