Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities: Check Complete Itinerary

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Check the itinerary of their pre-wedding festitivites.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The star-studded three-day pre-wedding festivities are set to begin March 1-3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar, which houses Ambani's massive oil refineries. As per the report by news agency PTI, the three-day event will feature various themed functions for guests, which they are expected to attend in accordance with the suggested dress codes outlined in the 'Event Guide' that was sent to invitees.

Full itinerary of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Day 1 (March 1, 2024): The first day will be themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and guests are expected to dress elegantly in cocktail attire.

A file photo of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Image: X

 

Day 2 (March 2, 2024): The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside', with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code. It will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge', which will be a mix of desi activities in which the guests will dress in their favorite south Asian attire.

Day 3 (March 3, 2024): The final day would include two events: 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. The first event will be an outdoor affair in which guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar, while the last and final event will be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire'.

A file photo of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Image: X

 

Who will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

The guest list includes India's top billionaires, such as Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, as well as mega stars from the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends ranging from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

A file photo of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Image: X

 

According to the report, international business leaders include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and others will captivate the audience with their performances, according to the announcement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

