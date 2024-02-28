Advertisement

India get ready to witness one of the big fat pre-wedding ceremonies of the year. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July. However, ahead of the wedding ceremony, the Ambanis and Merchants families are coming together for pre-wedding festivities which will kickstart on March 1 and conclude on March 3. With just a day left for the pre-wedding festivities to begin, we have brought you detailed information about the guests, performances, menu, and more.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Guest List

At the pre-wedding festivities, numerous celebs from the entertainment, business, and politics are expected to attend. A-lister celebs such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar are a few names on the list.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Additionally, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Abhinav Bindra, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Ivanka Trump, among others will also be seen attending the pre-wedding festivities.

Advertisement

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Itinerary

In three days, five events are scheduled to take place. Check out the complete list below:

Advertisement

Day 1 (March 1): The first day will be themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and guests are expected to dress elegantly in cocktail attire.

Day 2 (March 2): The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside', with 'Jungle Fever' as the suggested dress code. It will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge', which will be a mix of desi activities in which the guests will dress in their favourite South Asian attire.

Advertisement

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Day 3 (March 3): The final day would include two events: 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. The first event will be an outdoor affair in which guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar, while the last and final event will be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire'.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Venue

The couple will be getting married at Reliance Greens, Jamnagar. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet, check out below:

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

These Celebs To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

At the function pop icon Rihanna, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, B Praak, and Arijit Singh among others are reported to captivate the audience with their performance.

Over 2500 Delicacies To Be Served At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

According to reports, around 2,500 dishes will be prepared over three days, with cuisines ranging from Japanese, Thai, Mexican, and Parsi. A team of 21 chefs will be landing in Jamnagar from Indore, who will prepare over 70 dishes for breakfast, 250 dishes for lunch, and over 250 dishes for dinner. Interestingly, midnight snacks will also be available from 12 AM to 4 AM, with over 80 items on the menu.