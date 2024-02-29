Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre Wedding: J Brown, Adam Blackstone, Other International Artists Arrive In Jamnagar

Adam Blackstone, a renowned multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, arrived in Jamnagar along with J Brown for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
International artists in Jamnagar
International artists in Jamnagar | Image:Varinder Chawla
Adam Blackstone, a renowned multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, arrived in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Along with Adam Blackstone, American singer John Brown aka J Brown was also spotted at the Jamnagar airport. Several other international artists arrived in Jamnagar today, February 29, to kickstart the pre-wedding celebrations.

Adam Blackstone and J Brown arrive in Jamnagar

A day ago, Rihanna's team arrived in Jamnagar to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, some of the other international celebrities have started arriving in Jamnagar to begin rehearsing for their performances. Recently, international artists Adam Blackstone and J Brown were spotted at the Jamnagar airport with their respective teams. The two will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

A file photo of Adam Blackstone | Image: Varinder Chawla 
A file photo of J Brown | Image: Varinder Chawla 

 

At the event, Rihanna will also perform for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Not just her, but artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul and Arijit Singh, along with B Praak will also perform.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland', while on the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. They were advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

