Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Festivities: Rihanna's Team Arrives In Jamnagar

As the Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are about to begin in Jamnagar, American pop sensation Rihanna's team members have arrived.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Anant Ambani (L), Rihanna (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their pre-wedding festivities which will kickstart on March 1 and conclude on March 3. During three days five events will be held and in one of them, singer Rihanna will be performing. Speaking of which, her team has already arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rihanna's team arrive in Jamnagar

A paparazzo has shared a video in which Rihanna's team can be seen exiting Jamnagar airport. What seems to be a nanny can be seen with a baby stroller, interacting with people around her. Check out the video below:

Apart from the singer, Indian celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Manushi Chhillar and others are expected to arrive in Jamnagar today, January 28.

Abhishek Bachchan and Manushi Chhillar snapped leaving for Jamnagar

A while ago, Abhishek with his nephew Agastya Nanda was snapped at Kalina airport jetting off to Gujarat. Abhishek donned a pink jacket paired with jeans, while Agastya wore a beige jacket paired with jeans and a black cap.

(A photo of Abhishek from the airport | Image: Varinder Chawla)


 

Manushi, dressed in an all-black ensemble, happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the airport premises.

(A photo of Manushi from the airport | Image: Varinder Chawla)

All you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The first day of the pre-wedding festivities will be themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and guests are expected to dress elegantly in cocktail attire. The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside', with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code. It will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge', which will be a mix of desi activities in which the guests will dress in their favourite South Asian attire.

The final day would include two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. The first event will be an outdoor affair in which guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar, while the last and final event will be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire'.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

